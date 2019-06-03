Report: Juventus Interested in Paul Pogba Reunion Amid Manchester United Drama

Report: Juventus Interested in Paul Pogba Reunion Amid Manchester United DramaJune 3, 2019
Juventus are reportedly keen to bring midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, the France international is interested in returning to his former club and Juventus have been in touch with the Red Devils:
Get French Football News @GFFN
No formal negotiations between Manchester United & Juventus yet, just an enquiry from one to another. @DiMarzio doesn't rule out the possibility of the Old Lady trying to include players in part exchange in a potential deal.
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to have made an "informal approach" for the midfielder via his agent Mino Raiola, according to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).
Manchester United are said to want over €100 million (£88 million) for the midfielder, but Juventus could try to tempt the Premier League side with an exchange involving players such as Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Douglas Costa, per the report.
Football writer David Amoyal says such a deal is possible:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
Could see one out Dybala, Cancelo and Douglas Costa being involved in a deal for Pogba- but let’s see what happens. Juve shouldn’t be underestimated financially after pulling off Ronaldo deal for straight cash https://t.co/Rre6JQaGnf
Pogba was part of a Manchester United squad that ended the season trophyless and a distant 32 points behind champions Manchester City.
The Red Devils ended their campaign in sixth place in the Premier League, meaning they missed out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League and will play in the Europa League.
Pogba had a mixed campaign and found himself dropped by former manager Jose Mourinho, who was fired by the club in December 2018 and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The midfielder became a regular under the Norwegian and ended the season with 16 goals and 11 assists for the Red Devils.
Opta noted how it was his most productive season:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
21 - Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 21 Premier League goals this season (12 goals, 9 assists), more than he has in any previous campaign in the big five European leagues. Key. #MUNWHU https://t.co/oSEe9uecpf
Yet Pogba can also be a source of frustration, particularly with regards to giving the ball away:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Paul Pogba lost possession 22 times against Huddersfield, more than any other player on the pitch. Europa League football for next season confirmed. https://t.co/Zyt4Kf1aps
He also appears to divide opinion between Manchester United supporters and was verbally abused by a fan on the final day of the season:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Paul Pogba interacts with fans who shouted abuse at him as he left the Old Trafford pitch following Man Utd's 2-0 defeat to Cardiff.
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra thinks Pogba will leave the club:
Goal @goal
🗣 Patrice Evra on Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United: "I think he will leave because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed." Real Madrid bound? 🤔 https://t.co/1eFcvK7DFZ
Solskjaer's side face an intriguing summer and are in need of an overhaul as they seek to challenge for trophies once again and find a way back into the top four.
Pogba's future has already been the subject of much speculation, and he is "determined to push for a move even if the club refuses to sell," according to Julien Laurens at ESPN FC.
Spanish giants Real Madrid could offer up to five players to land the 26-year-old, according to Duncan Castles at the Sunday Times (h/t Joshua Peck at the Daily Express).
Pogba has struggled to consistently produce his best form for Manchester United, and the club's inability to secure Champions League football means it would not be a surprise if he were lured away in the summer.
A return to Juventus could be tempting given Pogba spent four years at the club, winning four league titles and the Coppa Italia twice, before returning to Manchester United in 2016.
