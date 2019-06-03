Report: Juventus Interested in Paul Pogba Reunion Amid Manchester United Drama

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly keen to bring midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, the France international is interested in returning to his former club and Juventus have been in touch with the Red Devils:

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to have made an "informal approach" for the midfielder via his agent Mino Raiola, according to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

Manchester United are said to want over €100 million (£88 million) for the midfielder, but Juventus could try to tempt the Premier League side with an exchange involving players such as Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Douglas Costa, per the report.

Football writer David Amoyal says such a deal is possible:

Pogba was part of a Manchester United squad that ended the season trophyless and a distant 32 points behind champions Manchester City.

The Red Devils ended their campaign in sixth place in the Premier League, meaning they missed out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League and will play in the Europa League.

Pogba had a mixed campaign and found himself dropped by former manager Jose Mourinho, who was fired by the club in December 2018 and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The midfielder became a regular under the Norwegian and ended the season with 16 goals and 11 assists for the Red Devils.

Opta noted how it was his most productive season:

Yet Pogba can also be a source of frustration, particularly with regards to giving the ball away:

He also appears to divide opinion between Manchester United supporters and was verbally abused by a fan on the final day of the season:

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra thinks Pogba will leave the club:

Solskjaer's side face an intriguing summer and are in need of an overhaul as they seek to challenge for trophies once again and find a way back into the top four.

Pogba's future has already been the subject of much speculation, and he is "determined to push for a move even if the club refuses to sell," according to Julien Laurens at ESPN FC.

Spanish giants Real Madrid could offer up to five players to land the 26-year-old, according to Duncan Castles at the Sunday Times (h/t Joshua Peck at the Daily Express).

Pogba has struggled to consistently produce his best form for Manchester United, and the club's inability to secure Champions League football means it would not be a surprise if he were lured away in the summer.

A return to Juventus could be tempting given Pogba spent four years at the club, winning four league titles and the Coppa Italia twice, before returning to Manchester United in 2016.