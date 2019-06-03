Mexico Breeze Past Bahrain for 2-0 Win at 2019 Toulon Tournament

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Mexico made a winning start at the Tournoi Maurice Revello on Monday, as they beat Bahrain 2-0 at the Toulon event.

El Tri made a rapid start to the match, with goals from Ismael Govea and Jairo Torres putting them two goals ahead inside just 10 minutes. Things could have been even worse for Bahrain too, as Mexico dominated the opening period and hit the woodwork through Jesus Godinez.

The second half was effectively a non-event, with Mexico content holding possession and Bahrain seemingly keen to avoid a hammering.

The victory sees Mexico join the Republic of Ireland on three points after one game in Group C; the latter were able to get the better of China 4-1 earlier in the day.

The Mexico Twitter account shared their starting XI for the game:

After finishing as runners up to England in this tournament in 2018, there would have been a determination among the Mexico players to start well in Toulon. They did exactly that.

Following some intense early pressure, they earned a corner on the left flank. It was expertly delivered, allowing Govea to rise highest and thud home a header.

That early goal wasn't enough to sate the Mexico attackers, though, as they continued to run rings around a stunned Bahrain team. Within five minutes of their first goal, El Tri grabbed the second their early dominance deserved.

This time, Alan Mozo scampered away down the right wing and delivered a glorious cross into the path of Torres. The Club Atlas forward stooped low at the back post to finish; all of a sudden, the game appeared to be over for Bahrain (U.S. only):

Already, Bahrain were struggling to keep hold of the ball and Mexico came close to securing a third before half time, only for Godinez to guide his header against the woodwork.

Bahrain's players would have been pleased to get to half time just two goals down and in the second half they were able to improve, albeit against a Mexico team that had appeared to take their foot off the gas.

The second period followed a similar pattern to the latter stages of the second half, as Mexico operated without too much urgency. Torres came closest to extending their lead when he flashed a free-kick over the bar 19 minutes from time.

Mexico will next be in action on Thursday when they meet the Republic of Ireland. That match follows the showdown between China and Bahrain, as those two sides seek to earn their first points of the competition.