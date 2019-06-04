Grading Every Player so Far in Raptors-Warriors 2019 NBA Finals

1 of 12

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jordan Bell: D

Bell's up-and-down sophomore season is trending the wrong direction again. He drew the start in the series-opener and had no answers for Marc Gasol, who scored a playoff-high 20 points. Plagued by spotty awareness and unable to make his presence felt in a positive way, Bell received just nine seconds of action in Game 2.

Andrew Bogut: D+

Passed over in Game 1, Bogut made a seven-minute cameo in Game 2. While he crushed a couple of lobs and scored six points, the Warriors lost his floor time by six points in large part due to his defensive limitations. The 34-year-old can't defend in space, and the Raptors exploited that throughout his brief appearance.

Quinn Cook: B

Cook is a shooting guard in a point guard's body and not much of a defender, so his success will always hinge on his outside shot. So far, it's falling—4-of-7 outside—and the depleted Dubs have needed all the scoring they can get. For a one-category contributor, he's helping as much as can be reasonably expected.

Jacob Evans: Incomplete

Much like Evans' rookie season as a whole, his Finals run has been a blink-and-you-missed-it experience. He's actually seen action in each contest, but only for a total of seven seconds.

Jonas Jerebko: D

The full-strength Warriors wouldn't have floor time for Jerebko, and even this injury-riddled version has limited his exposure. He hasn't topped eight minutes in either contest, and he's 2-of-5 from deep overall. While playing with reserve-heavy lineups hasn't helped, it's still worth noting his net differential is a comically atrocious minus-46.1 points per 100 possessions.

Shaun Livingston: B+

As per usual, Livingston was having a fairly nondescript series before the closing seconds of Game 2. He'd been good-not-great in multiple areas but also, at times, chewed into some of the offensive spacing as a non-shooter.

But he made a game-saving—potentially series-saving—play at the end of that contest that may have flown below the radar. With the Warriors only up two, Livingston saved a near-turnover from Stephen Curry by coming to his rushed pass and arriving just ahead of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard. Livingston then delivered a no-look dime to Andre Iguodala, who splashed a dagger with seven seconds left.

"I always call Shaun a bad receiver," Draymond Green told reporters afterward. "He turned into Megatron tonight for that pass."

Kevon Looney: B-

Since Toronto has the personnel to shapeshift its frontcourt, Looney's defensive versatility has been critical. Good enough, in fact, to mostly offset the fact he has just nine points and four rebounds across 39 minutes. The Warriors are a minus-2 with him on the floor, which isn't a bad mark for any member of this bench mob. A chest contusion forced him out of Game 2 and could prove problematic if it lingers.

Alfonzo McKinnie: C+

McKinnie hasn't stood out in any noticeable way, which is probably a good thing. Having him defend Kawhi Leonard for a short stretch predictably went awry, but that should've been expected. The Warriors are plus-2 over McKinnie's 18 minutes. Golden State will surely take that.