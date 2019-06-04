UEFA Nations League 2019: Semi-Final Fixtures, Live Stream and Odds

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The inaugural UEFA Nations League will reach its conclusion this week, as Portugal, Switzerland, the Netherlands and England go in search of the title.

Following on from a gripping group stage, just four teams remain in the battle for the prize. Portugal, who will host the finals, take on Switzerland on Wednesday, while England will be in action against the Netherlands on Thursday.

The winners of each encounter will play out the final on Sunday at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, with the losers fighting for third.

Here is the schedule for the competition, the key viewing details and a look how the bookmakers view the challengers.

Odds: Outright Winner

Portugal 28-15

England 9-4

Netherlands 3-1

Switzerland 8-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 5: Portugal vs. Switzerland, 7:45 p.m. BST

Thursday, June 6: England vs. Netherlands, 7:45 p.m. BST

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

Preview

Although there was a lot of scepticism about the Nations League, the competition has produced some high-quality matches and it appears set to culminate in an absorbing finale, too.

Home advantage will be expected to give Portugal the edge, and manager Fernando Santos has a fantastic squad to call upon for the two matches. In attack, in particular, they are blessed with a number of exceptional creative players.

In addition to Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Goncalo Guedes, big things are expected of Bruno Fernandes at the tournament after a remarkable season with Sporting CP:

Of course, skipper Cristiano Ronaldo will also lead the line, as he seeks to build on his Serie A success with Juventus.

Switzerland are the underdogs of the four teams involved, but they shouldn't be dismissed. After all, they produced a remarkable 5-2 win over Belgium to secure a position in the semi-finals.

England did brilliantly to qualify from a group containing Spain and Croatia, earning some dramatic wins along the way:

It will be intriguing to see what condition the Three Lions are in for their match with the Netherlands, as seven of Gareth Southgate's players were involved in the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Captain Harry Kane, who was on the losing side for Spurs against the Reds on Saturday, said he's expecting the team to pull together.

"We've got such a great bond and, although we're at different clubs, when we come here everyone's fully focused on here," the striker said, per Simon Peach for The Independent. "You don't have to talk to people about switching off from club football."

Whether Kane starts on Thursday will be a big decision for Southgate, as he only made his return from injury in Saturday's final.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman will have Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum to call on for the match. He shared his congratulations for their recent triumph on Twitter:

Van Dijk being available will be a huge boost for the Dutch, as he's established himself as one of the standout players in the game:

Portugal will likely be too strong for Switzerland, albeit the match is set to be a tight affair in Porto. The inventiveness and incision the hosts have in the final third will likely see them to a narrow win.

The more entertaining encounter is likely to come in the second semi-final. Having beaten elite nations on the way to the tournament semis, confidence will be bristling in both camps as they gear up for Wednesday's game.

With Van Dijk marshalling their defensive setup, though, the Dutch should have too much for England on the night.