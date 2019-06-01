Kyrie Irving Attends Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr. Fight at MSG Amid Knicks Rumors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Several stars dotted the crowd in Madison Square Garden for Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr.'s fight Saturday night, but one of them especially twinkled.

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and has been heavily linked to the New York Knicks, was photographed in attendance at the Mecca of Basketball:

SNY's Ian Begley reported earlier Saturday that Irving paid for his own tickets to the event.

On Friday, ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony reported (h/t NBC Sports' Jacob Camenker) that the Knicks are considering trading their No. 3 overall pick in this month's draft in order to pad their assets and "acquire pieces that better complement potential high-volume All-Star free agents (such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving)."

For now, Irving is purely a spectator as Joshua looks to defend his WBO, WBA and IBF titles, but his presences will only fuel speculation that the NBA champion may be the main event at Madison Square Garden next season.