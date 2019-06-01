Brazil, PSG's Neymar Accused of Raping Woman in May at Hotel in Paris

Francois Mori/Associated Press

A woman has filed a police report accusing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar of rape, according to Brazilian website UOL (via Fernando Kallas of AS).

The alleged rape took place on May 15 in Paris.

The complainant reportedly said she flew from Brazil to France with the intention of meeting the international star after exchanging messages with him on Instagram. According to the report, Neymar met her at a hotel and was "drunk and aggressive" before forcibly having sex with her without consent.

The woman reportedly said she returned to Brazil two days later "so upset by what had happened and frightened of the consequence of speaking out." She eventually filed the report in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Neither Neymar nor PSG has commented yet on the report.

The 27-year-old just completed his second season with the French club, helping the squad win a Ligue 1 title in each year.

He is currently back home training with the Brazilian national team preparing for a friendly against Qatar and the upcoming Copa America later this month.