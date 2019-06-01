Video: Jarrett Culver Says LeBron James Watched His NBA Draft Workout for Lakers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

NBA draft prospect Jarrett Culver worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, and Lakers star LeBron James was in attendance.

When asked about James sitting in on his workout, Culver said he was initially "shocked" to see the three-time NBA champion:

Culver noted that he didn't expect LeBron to be there but seemed excited about the situation and called James an "icon."

The Lakers own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and Culver is a realistic target since it is widely expected that Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett will come off the board with the top three picks to the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, respectively.

Culver is a versatile and athletic wing who was the best player on a Texas Tech team that reached the national championship game last season.

As a sophomore, Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from long range.

Culver can score and defend, but the biggest area in which he seemingly needs to improve is his three-point shooting. If Culver can become a more consistent threat from beyond the arc, he has a chance to become one of the NBA's pre-eminent "three-and-D" wings in due time.

Adding Culver to a young core that includes Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball to play alongside James would give L.A. a great deal of potential, but it is possible that the roster will change significantly between now and the start of the 2019-20 season.

After going 37-45 last season and missing the playoffs, there is a great deal of pressure on the Lakers to add another star or two to play with James. One possibility is Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, who would likely command several major assets in a trade.

The No. 4 overall pick could be one of them, meaning the Lakers may not even own that asset by the time the draft rolls around.

If Los Angeles does keep the fourth pick, however, Culver arguably has a higher ceiling than anyone else who will be available at that spot.