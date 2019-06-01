Craig Kimbrel Rumors: Cubs Showing Interest in Closer, Doing 'Background Work'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2019

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the World Series baseball game on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly "showing interest" in closer Craig Kimbrel, whose status as an unrestricted free agent will become more attractive Sunday when the draft compensation (a 2019 MLB draft pick and its slot money) attached to him is eliminated.

On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Cubs are doing "background work" on Kimbrel and trying to determine whether signing him would be "financially viable."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

