Stephen A.: Rockets Were Upset Losing to Kevin Durant-Less Warriors in Playoffs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: Houston Rockets Owner, Tilman Fertitta, looks on during a game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It turns out Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was upset seeing his team losing in the Western Conference semifinals to the Golden State Warriors

Per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on First Take, Fertitta was "ticked" when the Rockets were eliminated in Game 6 by the Warriors, who were playing without Kevin Durant due to a strained calf. 

Leaving aside the obviousness about Fertitta being unhappy losing to the Warriors for a second consecutive season, there are indications things could change significantly for Houston in the not-too-distant future. 

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Mike D'Antoni will enter next season in the final year of his contract after breaking off extension talks with the team. 

"We could not come to terms on an extension," D'Antoni told reporters about the decision. "I have my contract still. I'm looking forward to the year and having a great season."

Earlier this week, Wojnarowski reported Houston general manager Daryl Morey "has made his entire roster and future draft picks available in trade talks" heading into the offseason. 

Per HoopsHype.com, the Rockets are currently set to pay 10 players a combined $125.45 million in 2019-20. The luxury-tax threshold for next season is $132 million, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Unless Morey is able to get creative in potential trade talks, the Rockets could return essentially the same team that has come up short in the playoffs each of the past two seasons. 

As presently constructed, Houston is betting on an old core with Chris Paul (34) and Eric Gordon (30) over the age of 30 and James Harden set to turn 30 on Aug. 26. That group has won a lot of games over the past two seasons—118, to be exact—but they haven't stepped up under the playoff spotlight. 

Related

    Why Clippers Got Fined 👀

    Doc Rivers said '[Kawhi] is the most like Jordan that we've seen'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Clippers Got Fined 👀

    Doc Rivers said '[Kawhi] is the most like Jordan that we've seen'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Clippers Fined $50K for Tampering

    Fine comes after Doc Rivers praised Kawhi on TV

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Fined $50K for Tampering

    Fine comes after Doc Rivers praised Kawhi on TV

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    D'Antoni's Agent Clarifies Reports of Rockets' Offer

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    D'Antoni's Agent Clarifies Reports of Rockets' Offer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf) Officially Out for Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD (Calf) Officially Out for Game 2

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report