Stephen A.: Rockets Were Upset Losing to Kevin Durant-Less Warriors in Playoffs

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It turns out Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was upset seeing his team losing in the Western Conference semifinals to the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on First Take, Fertitta was "ticked" when the Rockets were eliminated in Game 6 by the Warriors, who were playing without Kevin Durant due to a strained calf.

Leaving aside the obviousness about Fertitta being unhappy losing to the Warriors for a second consecutive season, there are indications things could change significantly for Houston in the not-too-distant future.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Mike D'Antoni will enter next season in the final year of his contract after breaking off extension talks with the team.

"We could not come to terms on an extension," D'Antoni told reporters about the decision. "I have my contract still. I'm looking forward to the year and having a great season."

Earlier this week, Wojnarowski reported Houston general manager Daryl Morey "has made his entire roster and future draft picks available in trade talks" heading into the offseason.

Per HoopsHype.com, the Rockets are currently set to pay 10 players a combined $125.45 million in 2019-20. The luxury-tax threshold for next season is $132 million, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Unless Morey is able to get creative in potential trade talks, the Rockets could return essentially the same team that has come up short in the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

As presently constructed, Houston is betting on an old core with Chris Paul (34) and Eric Gordon (30) over the age of 30 and James Harden set to turn 30 on Aug. 26. That group has won a lot of games over the past two seasons—118, to be exact—but they haven't stepped up under the playoff spotlight.