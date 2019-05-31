Lakers Draft News: Jarrett Culver to Work out for LA Amid Rumored Interest

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) reacts during the second half in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Virginia, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Los Angeles Lakers will work out Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver on Saturday ahead of the 2019 NBA draft, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

L.A. owns the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, meaning it will likely have the opportunity to select the best player outside the "Big Three" of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett.

Culver helped lead the Red Raiders to the National Championship Game in 2018-19 where they fell 85-77 to the Virginia Cavaliers.

After showing flashes as a freshman, Culver improved significantly during his sophomore campaign and averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for Texas Tech.

Culver would seemingly be a good fit in L.A. as a young, athletic player who can both score and defend, thus giving LeBron James another talented teammate to help develop.

Even so, the Lakers have been linked to other players during the predraft process. Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported last week that those in "NBA circles" believe Los Angeles is targeting Virginia's De'Andre Hunter or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland at No. 4.

Barrett could also be a possibility for the Lakers at fourth overall since Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported that the Knicks are considering passing on Barrett in favor of Culver at No. 3.

If that comes to fruition, Barrett would give the Lakers the type of big-time scorer they need alongside James after going a disappointing 37-45 this season and missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

Provided the first three picks go off as expected, however, L.A.'s decision will likely come down to Culver, Hunter or Garland.

It is also possible that the Lakers could part with the fourth pick in an effort to build around LeBron, including sending it to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package of All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

