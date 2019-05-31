Lakers Draft News: Jarrett Culver to Work out for LA Amid Rumored Interest

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will work out Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver on Saturday ahead of the 2019 NBA draft, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

L.A. owns the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, meaning it will likely have the opportunity to select the best player outside the "Big Three" of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett.

Culver helped lead the Red Raiders to the National Championship Game in 2018-19 where they fell 85-77 to the Virginia Cavaliers.

After showing flashes as a freshman, Culver improved significantly during his sophomore campaign and averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for Texas Tech.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Culver would seemingly be a good fit in L.A. as a young, athletic player who can both score and defend, thus giving LeBron James another talented teammate to help develop.

Even so, the Lakers have been linked to other players during the predraft process. Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported last week that those in "NBA circles" believe Los Angeles is targeting Virginia's De'Andre Hunter or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland at No. 4.

Barrett could also be a possibility for the Lakers at fourth overall since Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported that the Knicks are considering passing on Barrett in favor of Culver at No. 3.

If that comes to fruition, Barrett would give the Lakers the type of big-time scorer they need alongside James after going a disappointing 37-45 this season and missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

Provided the first three picks go off as expected, however, L.A.'s decision will likely come down to Culver, Hunter or Garland.

It is also possible that the Lakers could part with the fourth pick in an effort to build around LeBron, including sending it to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a package of All-Star big man Anthony Davis.