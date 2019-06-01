Brazil vs. Guatemala: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule, Prediction

CLAUDIO REYES/Getty Images

Brazil will start their bid to win the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Sunday against debutants Guatemala, in what is expected to be an easy contest for one of group B's favourites.

The South American giants are expected to battle it out with hosts France for the top spot in Group B, while Guatemala and Qatar play for third place. The top-ranked second-placed finisher will qualify for the semi-finals, so goal difference could be key, and Brazil are expected to take the game to Guatemala as a result.

Kick-off in Aubagne is scheduled for 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET, and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will provide coverage of the match.

Brazil have a rich history in the Toulon Tournament, with their eight total wins the second-highest of any nation, behind France's 12. They've participated in just a single edition since their last win in 2014, however, and the 2017 tournament was a disaster for the Selecao.

They were drawn into Group C and expected to cruise to the semi-finals, but after a narrow 1-0 win over Indonesia, they lost 1-0 to Scotland before playing out a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic. Brazil finished in third place, while the Scots and Czechs lost in the semi-finals.

This year's Brazilian team is a little short on star power, with some of the biggest names skipping out on the tournament.

Lille's Thiago Maia and Santos' Rodrygo are the two biggest stars who will not be playing in Toulon:

The absence of Rodrygo in particular will be key, as the 18-year-old has been released from the squad so he can stay with Santos until June 12:

Santos play a derby against Corinthians on June 12, and he told Premiere (h/t Marca) that will be his chance to say goodbye before a transfer to Real Madrid.

Maia's experience in midfield will also be sorely missed, even though the Selecao should have no problems getting past debutants Guatemala. The real test will come against France, on Wednesday.

Prediction: Brazil 4-0 Guatemala