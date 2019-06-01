Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Final

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Liverpool are the betting favourites to win the 2019 UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on Saturday.

The Reds merit their status after finishing two places and 26 points ahead of Spurs in the Premier League. Liverpool also won both domestic meetings with identical 2-1 scorelines.

Yet despite ample reasons to back the five-time winners, Spurs can feel confident of winning at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The Lilywhites are close to full strength, barring the fitness of star striker Harry Kane, but Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura could pose Liverpool greater problems up top.

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2, TNT

Live Stream: BT Sport App. B/R Live.

Odds

Tottenham: 18-5

Liverpool: 10-11

Draw: 14-5

All odds, per Oddschecker.

Kane has already made it clear he is "ready" to start following the ankle ligament injury he suffered in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

His willingness to play in the Spanish capital has created a dilemma for manager Mauricio Pochettino. Starting Kane would mean breaking up the Son and Moura double act that put City and Ajax to the sword.

Moura and Son have the pace to expose the high defensive line the Reds rely on for their pressing game. As Alistair Tweedale of The Daily Telegraph noted, Liverpool's attacking full-backs will leave space: "There should be plenty of that to exploit on Saturday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both encouraged to get forwards by Jurgen Klopp."

Letting full-backs push forward will increase the burden on Fabinho to cover defensive gaps. The Brazilian has been outstanding as Liverpool's midfield anchor and defensive screen during the second half of the campaign:

If Fabinho gets his positional sense right and consistently tracks runs from out to in, Liverpool will have the cover needed to resist Spurs' pace in the final third.

The Reds can turn to their own swift match-winners to decide the final, with Sadio Mane emerging from Mohamed Salah's shadow this season. Mane has been the player for the big occasion:

Mane's greater prowess in the air and success moving through the middle this season makes him the one Liverpool forward Spurs should fear.

It might be a different story if Roberto Firmino is fit enough to start. The Brazil international scored in both meetings with Tottenham in the league and has been recovering from a groin problem.

Klopp has said the 27-year-old will be able to feature:

With a full-strength front three and a more settled midfield and defence, Liverpool have enough balance to edge past Spurs for a third and most decisive time this season.