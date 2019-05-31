Draymond Green on Pascal Siakam Matchup: 'I Gotta Take Him Out of This Series'

Pool/Getty Images

Pascal Siakam was the best player on the floor in an NBA Finals game that included Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kyle Lowry and Draymond Green.

Green wants to make sure that never happens again.

The Michigan State product told reporters "I gotta take him out of this series, and that's on me" after Siakam poured in 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting in the Toronto Raptors' 118-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Thursday's Game 1.

His performance was all the more important because Leonard was just 5-of-14 from the field, while Lowry was a mere 2-of-9. The Raptors needed some of their secondary pieces to deliver, and Siakam led a charge that included 20 points from Marc Gasol and 15 points from Fred VanVleet.

Siakam had little trouble with Green during Thursday's contest, taking him to the blocks at times and beating him off the dribble at others. He was especially aggressive after Green found himself in foul trouble, unleashing a quick first step and looking for transition opportunities whenever they arose.

Green's declaration should provide Warriors fans with some optimism considering he is one of the best defensive players of his generation. He is a five-time All-Defensive selection and the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year who has consistently defended the opponent's best playmakers throughout his career.

The question, though, is what his focus on Siakam would mean for Golden State's ability to handle Leonard, particularly since Andre Iguodala limped off the floor in the final two minutes of the Game 1 loss.

The Warriors frequently doubled Leonard on pick-and-rolls and cut off his penetration, especially early in the game, but Green is a candidate to guard him for extended stretches if Iguodala is sidelined or less than 100 percent.

Stopping him will need to be a team effort even if Green does take Siakam out of the series.