Warriors' Steph Curry Becomes 1st Player to Make 100 Career 3s in NBA Finals

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 31, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during Game One of the NBA Finals on May 30, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry became the only NBA player in league history to eclipse the century mark in career NBA Finals three-pointers with this first-quarter triple against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday:

Curry extended his lead over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who is second all-time with 86 threes in the NBA Finals. Warriors teammate Klay Thompson was third with 62 entering Thursday. 

The 10-year veteran already took No. 1 on the postseason three-pointer list and is third on the regular-season ledger behind only Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

Curry and the Warriors are shooting for their fourth NBA title in five seasons against Toronto, which is making its first championship appearance since the franchise began play in 1995.

