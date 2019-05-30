Image: Drake Appears to Cover Up Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Tattoos with Armband

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With a championship on the line, Drake is putting aside any and all friendships with the Golden State Warriors as he supports his Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Drizzy had some fun by showing up to Thursday's Game 1 wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey. Meanwhile, the "Trophies" artist also appeared to cover up his tattoos that pay tribute to Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant:

It's also worth noting that Drake has previously worn a Durant Warriors jersey, though those threads are not likely to make an appearance during the series, either.