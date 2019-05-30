Image: Drake Appears to Cover Up Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Tattoos with Armband

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rapper Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With a championship on the line, Drake is putting aside any and all friendships with the Golden State Warriors as he supports his Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Drizzy had some fun by showing up to Thursday's Game 1 wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey. Meanwhile, the "Trophies" artist also appeared to cover up his tattoos that pay tribute to Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant:

It's also worth noting that Drake has previously worn a Durant Warriors jersey, though those threads are not likely to make an appearance during the series, either.

