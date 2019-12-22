Redskins' Dwayne Haskins Doubtful After Being Carted off with Ankle Injury

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

He was considered doubtful to return, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Haskins was in the midst of an impressive game before the injury, going 12-of-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Expectations are high for Haskins in Washington after he was selected No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting last year at Ohio State after throwing for a school-record 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Despite being a first-round pick, Washington's coaching staff opted to use Case Keenum as the starter to begin the regular season. Haskins got his first action as an NFL quarterback in Week 4, though it didn't go well. He went just 9-of-17 for 107 yards with three interceptions in a 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Haskins has been the week-to-week starter since Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie has been up and down in this stretch with a 57.2 completion percentage, five touchdowns and three interceptions entering Sunday.

Washington's front office took steps to boost depth at quarterback, acquiring Keenum from the Denver Broncos and drafting Haskins.

Haskins is the team's long-term answer under center, but Keenum and Colt McCoy have enough starting experience to handle things if he is not able to return for Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.