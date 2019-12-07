Eli Manning to Start for Giants vs. Eagles; Daniel Jones out with Ankle Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the team's Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night because of an ankle injury.

Longtime starter Eli Manning will return to the Giants lineup to fill the void.

During his time at Duke, Jones made double-digit starts in each of his three seasons as starter. He did, however, suffer a fractured left clavicle in 2018, causing him to miss two games after he underwent surgery.

Jones was arguably the most controversial pick of the 2019 draft, with New York taking him sixth overall in April. But drafting the former Blue Devils star allowed the Giants to groom Manning's potential successor.

A strong preseason performance by Jones combined with Manning's 0-2 to start the season led to a quarterback change by Week 3.

In 11 appearances, Jones has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,374 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has gone 2-8 as the starter.

When head coach Pat Shurmur made the move from Manning to Jones, the top priority in New York became the rookie's development. Being sidelined by injury will result in Jones not being able to learn through experience, which will only impede his development.

Meanwhile, Jones missing time will allow Manning to once again see time on the field.