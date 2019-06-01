1 Trade to Help Get NBA's Best Superstars over the Top

0 of 5

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

No disrespect to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James, but it's time some other superstars got to come out on top.

For the past seven years, one (or two) of these players has won the title, a streak that will reach eight no matter who wins this year's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

With Durant and Leonard about to hit free agency, we could see an opening at the top of each conference, just ripe for the picking for the rest of today's top stars.

We're looking at you, James Harden. And we saw how close you made it this year, Giannis Antetokounmpo. And don't think we forgot about the playoff run you just had, Damian Lillard. It's OK to admit you need a little help. There are some damn good teams in the NBA right now, ones that just need a little push to reach that next playoff round or championship level.

Ringless superstars, these trades are for you!