The Free Agent Your NBA Team Most Needs to Re-Sign This Summer

0 of 30

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

So much of the fervor surrounding the NBA offseason has to do with acquisition.

The draft, trades and free agency are about adding outside talent to a familiar roster and, hopefully, improving it. But while it's true that fresh additions are most exciting, it'd be a mistake to overlook the concept of retention. After all, if you lose as much as you gain, you haven't really gotten any better.

This is a relative exercise, meaning we'll have a few teams that don't necessarily need to re-sign any of their free agents, but we'll still have to make a selection anyway. In other cases, our picks for the highest re-signing priority will be obvious.

In a few extreme scenarios, the entire future of a franchise can hang in the balance.

Finally, value always matters. Sure, it'd be ideal if a team could keep its very best players without concern for cost. But in some situations, the financial toll of retaining a free agent won't be worth it. Some clubs will have to let major contributors go.