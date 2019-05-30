Brazil Rule out 'Any Serious Knee Injury' for Neymar Ahead of 2019 Copa America

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar's team-mates and the Brazilian FA have played down the seriousness of the Paris Saint-Germain forward's injury after he limped out of training on Tuesday, just over two weeks before the start of the 2019 Copa America.

The 27-year-old pulled up after taking a shot, and despite attempting to continue, he eventually left the training ground with Rodrigo Lasmar, the Brazil team doctor:

When asked about Neymar's injury, both Gabriel Jesus and Eder Militao played down the situation.

Per AS, the Manchester City forward said: "He's fine. Obviously not 100 per cent, but I'd say at 90 per cent fitness."



Militao, meanwhile, added: "He felt pain at the end of the session, but I think it's nothing that serious."

And the Brazilian FA released a statement making assurances the problem was not serious:

"Neymar underwent a series of tests in Teresopolis under the supervision of national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, and any serious knee injury to the player's left knee has been ruled out."

Brazil are hosts of this year's Copa America and kick off their Group A campaign against Bolivia on June 14 in the tournament's opening match before fixtures against Venezuela (June 18) and Peru (June 22).

Before the tournament gets under way, the Selecao face their final warm-up games against Qatar (June 5) and Honduras (June 9).

Given the latest updates on the situation, Neymar could be available for one or both of those matches, and certainly Brazilian fans will hope to see him in action before the tournament gets going.

Neymar has not enjoyed the most successful 2018-19 season at club level.

PSG ran away with the Ligue 1 title again, but they failed to win either of France's major domestic cup competitions for the first time since 2012-13, and they were again knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Neymar had to watch from the sidelines as his side surrendered a 2-0 first-leg lead to Manchester United at the Parc des Princes:

He was not involved due to a foot injury that kept him out of action from late January until April, and he then played only five times after his return.

Neymar could yet salvage his campaign with a major piece of international silverware, and Brazil are among the favourites to win the Copa on home turf.

The former Barcelona man will be crucial to their ambitions, and it seems clear he is still on track to play a key role in the tournament.