Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Clippers 'Quietly Looked' into Buying 'Klaw' Logo Rights

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard lines up a free throw during warm ups before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers apparently tried to take a unique approach to potentially pursue Kawhi Leonard ahead of free agency this summer. 

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Leonard's "Klaw" logo was the subject of the Clippers' attention as they looked to build a possible pitch to the former NBA Finals MVP:

"The Los Angeles Clippers are said to have quietly looked into the feasibility of purchasing the portion of the rights to Leonard's 'Klaw' logo that is still owned by Nike. The Clippers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but such an acquisition would theoretically enable them to bestow full control of the logo upon Leonard as part of their anticipated free-agency pitch meeting with the Toronto superstar."

