NFL Rumors: DT Gerald McCoy Meeting with Panthers After Browns, Ravens Visits

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers reportedly are hoping the third meeting is the charm.

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will visit with the NFC South team after already visiting with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. While the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer didn't sign a contract in those previous meetings, Person noted the Panthers "are hoping they can get a deal done."

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com provided more details and a timeline for a potential decision:

McCoy is available after the Buccaneers released him earlier this month instead of paying him the $13 million they owed him for the 2019 campaign. They signed Ndamukong Suh as a replacement.

The Oklahoma product had a mere 28 tackles during the 2018 season, which was his lowest total since he played six games in 2011. However, he still tallied six sacks as an effective pass-rusher and was a Pro Bowler every season from 2012 through 2017.

He was also a first-team All-Pro member in 2013 and has 54.5 sacks in his career as one of the best interior pass-rushers of his generation.

McCoy may also see a spike in production if he signs in Carolina because he would be paired with Kawann Short. Short is a two-time Pro Bowler with 32.5 sacks in his career, and opposing offensive lines would have to pick and choose which player saw double teams. That would, in turn, open clearer lanes for the other who is accustomed to receiving additional attention.

Signing with Carolina would also give McCoy the chance to defeat the Buccaneers, which is the only team he’s ever known in the NFL, in the division race after his release.