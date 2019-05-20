Report: DT Gerald McCoy Cut by Buccaneers After 9 Seasons; Was Owed $13M in 2019

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly has come to an end after nine seasons.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers informed the six-time Pro Bowler they plan on releasing him instead of paying the $13 million he was due to make in 2019. McCoy has been with Tampa Bay his entire career since the NFC South team selected him with the No. 3 overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2010 NFL draft.

McCoy was a Pro Bowler every year from 2012 through 2017 and was given first-team All-Pro recognition in 2013. He has 54.5 sacks in his career but is 31 years old and tallied just 28 tackles during the 2018 campaign. It was his lowest mark since he played just six games in 2011, although he was still productive as a pass-rusher with six sacks.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted McCoy "has started to show signs of declining play" and will "have a hard time" making the type of money he would have in 2019 if the Buccaneers kept him.

Smith pointed out the presence of other defensive linemen, such as Ndamukong Suh, on the free-agent market will make it all the more difficult for McCoy to find a landing spot, although he said the Cleveland Browns are interested.

This comes after new Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians didn't exactly hold back when discussing McCoy's prospects with the team in March, per Greg Auman of The Athletic: "I've got to evaluate him. Guys at a certain age, it's different. Usually the age where they get paid the most and production (doesn't) match. We've got to find that out."

Stroud reported Tuesday that Tampa Bay would not accrue any dead money on its salary cap if it released McCoy, who was absent from organized team activities.