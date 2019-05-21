Report: Ex-Rams DT Ndamukong Suh Finalizing 1-Year Contract with Buccaneers

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is reportedly close to joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two sides are finalizing a one-year deal.

The Miami Dolphins cut bait on the 32-year-old last March, releasing him three years into his six-year, $114 million deal. By doing so, the team ate $9.1 million in dead money in 2018 and have $13.1 million in dead money on the books in 2019, such was their desire to move on.

Suh wasted little time signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Many expected the five-time Pro Bowler to have a short stay in Los Angeles. The Rams started the offseason with just under $17.9 million to spend this offseason and already let Lamarcus Joyer and Rodger Safford walk.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Safford agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Joyner got a four-year deal from the Oakland Raiders, per Schefter. The writing was on the wall by that point.

Suh was more of a luxury than a necessity for the NFC champions. One could argue he fell somewhat short of expectations as well.

Last October, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke highly of Suh's contributions, per Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva: "Yeah, I think he's been a little bit more. I've always had a lot of respect for his game, but I think his ability to really play across the line, really, at any interior spot. He can play off the edge and he's made a lot of plays, really, at all those spots. So, continue to come away impressed with him."

The numbers paint a different picture as to his impact.

Although opposing teams focused the lion's share of their attention on stopping Aaron Donald, Suh's final numbers (59 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks) weren't far off what he delivered in his final year with the Dolphins (48 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks).

He didn't help the Rams' defensive line reach elite status, either. According to Football Outsiders, Los Angeles ranked 21st in adjusted line yards and 19th in adjusted sack rate.

Given how everything played out, the Rams almost certainly don't regret signing Suh in the first place, but they're probably satisfied to watch him leave in free agency.

His days as one of the NFL's most feared defensive linemen are clearly over. He's on the wrong side of 30, and he has one Pro Bowl appearance in the last four years.

At least the Bucs will have a good idea of the player they're signing. Approaching his 10th season, Suh can be a quality defensive tackle, just not the disruptive presence that led him to earn what was then a record-setting deal from the Dolphins.

Suh became a natural fit for Tampa Bay after the organization announced a mutual parting of ways with Gerald McCoy on Monday.

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles can plug Suh into McCoy's spot on the defensive line. He's not the dominant pass-rusher from his peak with the Detroit Lions, but as a one-year rental option at this point in the offseason, the Bucs found an ideal fit for their roster heading into 2019.