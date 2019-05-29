Report: Warriors View Kawhi Leonard as Harder Matchup Than James Harden

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 29, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks tries to block Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Eastern Conference Final at Scotiabank Arena on May 25, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: user expressly acknowledges and agrees by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Licence Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Given his torrid postseason stretch, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is the centerpiece of serious debates regarding whether he'll be known as the NBA's best player if his team wins the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, or even presently.

Therefore, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the Warriors think he's a bigger matchup issue than Houston Rockets guard and 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden, per the New York Times' Marc Stein.

"The Warriors, I'm told, unequivocally regard Leonard as a bigger individual problem than [Harden] because of Leonard's impact at both ends," Stein wrote Wednesday.

Leonard, who averaged 26.6 points per game this season, is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

