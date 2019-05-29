Report: Warriors View Kawhi Leonard as Harder Matchup Than James Harden

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Given his torrid postseason stretch, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is the centerpiece of serious debates regarding whether he'll be known as the NBA's best player if his team wins the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, or even presently.

Therefore, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the Warriors think he's a bigger matchup issue than Houston Rockets guard and 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden, per the New York Times' Marc Stein.

"The Warriors, I'm told, unequivocally regard Leonard as a bigger individual problem than [Harden] because of Leonard's impact at both ends," Stein wrote Wednesday.



Leonard, who averaged 26.6 points per game this season, is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

