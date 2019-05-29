Report: Ex-Giants CF Angel Pagan Rescued at Sea After 15-Foot Wave Hit Boat

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Angel Pagan and former minor league pitcher Orlando Roman were rescued at sea off the coast of Puerto Rico when a 15-foot wave caused their boat to capsize.

Con Las Bases Llenas reported details of the accident, which happened in the early morning hours Tuesday. According to the report, Pagan and Roman were with an unidentified minor at the time.

Roman was treated for a head injury, according to a Telemundo report (h/t SFGate's Katie Dowd). Neither Pagan nor the minor suffered any injuries.

Pagan, 37, played for the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants for 11 MLB seasons. He won a World Series with the Giants in 2012, serving as an integral part of their playoff run. After not reaching an agreement on a contract during the 2017 offseason, Pagan stepped away from baseball to spend more time with his family.

Pagan hit .280/.330/.408 with 64 home runs and 414 runs batted in during his MLB career.