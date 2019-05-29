Video: Klay Thompson's "Kill Mode" Reply to Question About Drake on His Playlist

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

It's no secret that court-encroaching, Nick Nurse-massaging musician Drake is a huge Toronto Raptors fan. But that doesn't mean Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson won't enjoy his music before games in this year's NBA Finals.

Unless it's one of Drake's "soft R&B songs," that is:

"Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No. But I like him as a musician," Thompson said. "He's extremely talented. But I will definitely skip his song if I don't like it. If it's one of his soft R&B songs, I'll skip it, because I'm in kill mode right now trying to get these four games."

Thompson was a lot more diplomatic than rock band Smash Mouth—best known for its 1999 hit "All Star"— which had some words for Drake on Twitter ahead of the NBA Finals:

Thompson, who is actually a five-time All-Star, doesn't seem interested in any beef with Drake. But he will be hoping to sit him down with his play on the court.