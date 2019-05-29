Video: Klay Thompson's "Kill Mode" Reply to Question About Drake on His Playlist

Video: Klay Thompson's "Kill Mode" Reply to Question About Drake on His PlaylistMay 29, 2019
It's no secret that court-encroaching, Nick Nurse-massaging musician Drake is a huge Toronto Raptors fan. But that doesn't mean Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson won't enjoy his music before games in this year's NBA Finals.
Unless it's one of Drake's "soft R&B songs," that is:
Chris Montano @gswchris
Klay Thompson on listening to Drake's music during the Finals: "If it’s one of his soft R&B songs, I’ll skip it because I’m in kill mode. If it’s ‘Hotline Bling’ I’ll skip it.” 😂 https://t.co/v2BvDU1Bp2
"Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No. But I like him as a musician," Thompson said. "He's extremely talented. But I will definitely skip his song if I don't like it. If it's one of his soft R&B songs, I'll skip it, because I'm in kill mode right now trying to get these four games."
Thompson was a lot more diplomatic than rock band Smash Mouth—best known for its 1999 hit "All Star"— which had some words for Drake on Twitter ahead of the NBA Finals:
Smash Mouth @smashmouth
Yo @drake When the ball is in-play sit the FCK down! That aint gonna fly in Oakland! #GlorifiedMascot @warriors @Raptors @NBA @E40
Smash Mouth @smashmouth
I guess we struck a nerve. lol No threats, just observation. Respect the game, respect the players. When you have the honor of sitting courtside know your role and stop trying to affect the game. Otherwise you're a mascot. That's all folks! @AppleNews https://t.co/14SQMXZ8Dd
Thompson, who is actually a five-time All-Star, doesn't seem interested in any beef with Drake. But he will be hoping to sit him down with his play on the court.
Cousins (Quad) 'Feels Good,' Could Play Game 1