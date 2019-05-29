Video: Klay Thompson's "Kill Mode" Reply to Question About Drake on His Playlist

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

It's no secret that court-encroaching, Nick Nurse-massaging musician Drake is a huge Toronto Raptors fan. But that doesn't mean Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson won't enjoy his music before games in this year's NBA Finals. 

Unless it's one of Drake's "soft R&B songs," that is:

"Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No. But I like him as a musician," Thompson said. "He's extremely talented. But I will definitely skip his song if I don't like it. If it's one of his soft R&B songs, I'll skip it, because I'm in kill mode right now trying to get these four games."

Thompson was a lot more diplomatic than rock band Smash Mouth—best known for its 1999 hit "All Star"— which had some words for Drake on Twitter ahead of the NBA Finals: 

Thompson, who is actually a five-time All-Star, doesn't seem interested in any beef with Drake. But he will be hoping to sit him down with his play on the court.

