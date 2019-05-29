Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Must Practice Before Playing in NBA Finals After Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is going to return to action in Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors in this year's NBA Finals, he'll need to start practicing soon.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Durant won't see game time until he's able to practice fully:

Durant has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night, while DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for the contest. Durant did travel with the team to Toronto, however, a sign that a Game 2 return is still possible.

Kerr said Monday that Durant has yet to get in any on-court work with his teammates as he recovers from the calf strain he suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

"Not with the team," he said, per Matt Eppers of USA Today. "If he did anything on the court, it would've been pretty light. I know he's been out kinda shooting some shots, but I haven't talked to [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] today, so I'm not exactly sure what he's done today."

Durant, 30, has been downright dominant when healthy in these playoffs, averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and one block per contest.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Without him, the Warriors have still managed to go 5-0, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but the lockdown defense of the Toronto Raptors—alongside the otherworldly play of Kawhi Leonard this postseason—represents a bigger challenge for the Warriors, especially if Durant remains sidelined for a chunk of the series.

The Warriors aren't better without Durant. But they may just have to survive without him for the first two games in Toronto unless he's able to resume full practices soon.