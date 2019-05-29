Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Must Practice Before Playing in NBA Finals After Injury

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant Must Practice Before Playing in NBA Finals After InjuryMay 29, 2019
If Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is going to return to action in Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors in this year's NBA Finals, he'll need to start practicing soon.
According to head coach Steve Kerr, Durant won't see game time until he's able to practice fully:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Durant’s next step will be individual court work. He has not been cleared for full practices yet. Kerr says the Warriors would need to see KD practice before knowing if he can return. KD has already been ruled out of Game 1. It seems unlikely he’d be ready for Game 2.
Durant has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night, while DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for the contest. Durant did travel with the team to Toronto, however, a sign that a Game 2 return is still possible.
Kerr said Monday that Durant has yet to get in any on-court work with his teammates as he recovers from the calf strain he suffered in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.
"Not with the team," he said, per Matt Eppers of USA Today. "If he did anything on the court, it would've been pretty light. I know he's been out kinda shooting some shots, but I haven't talked to [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] today, so I'm not exactly sure what he's done today."
Durant, 30, has been downright dominant when healthy in these playoffs, averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and one block per contest.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Without him, the Warriors have still managed to go 5-0, sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but the lockdown defense of the Toronto Raptors—alongside the otherworldly play of Kawhi Leonard this postseason—represents a bigger challenge for the Warriors, especially if Durant remains sidelined for a chunk of the series.
The Warriors aren't better without Durant. But they may just have to survive without him for the first two games in Toronto unless he's able to resume full practices soon.
Cousins (Quad) 'Feels Good,' Could Play Game 1