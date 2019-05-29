Clint Capela Trade Rumors: Rockets GM Daryl Morey Gauging Market for Center

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 24, 2019. The Rockets won 113-90. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Could Clint Capela be on the move?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is "showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks," adding that James Harden was unlikely to be traded but "the rest under contract—perhaps even Chris Paul—could be moved in right deal."

Marc Stein of the New York Times then followed that report by tweeting that Capela "is among the players Houston has gauged the market for in recent days."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

