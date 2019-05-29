Clint Capela Trade Rumors: Rockets GM Daryl Morey Gauging Market for Center

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Could Clint Capela be on the move?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is "showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks," adding that James Harden was unlikely to be traded but "the rest under contract—perhaps even Chris Paul—could be moved in right deal."

Marc Stein of the New York Times then followed that report by tweeting that Capela "is among the players Houston has gauged the market for in recent days."

