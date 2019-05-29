Video: Watch Reds' Derek Dietrich Blast 3 HRs vs. Pirates

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have to play Cincinnati Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich until the end of July following Wednesday's contest, but even that break probably isn't long enough for the National League Central team.

Dietrich drilled three home runs during Tuesday's 11-6 win over the Pirates and already has a career-high 17 long balls on the season.

ESPN.com noted 12 of his last 17 hits have been homers, with eight of his blasts coming against Pittsburgh. What's more, his 118 at-bats represent the seventh-fewest needed to reach 17 home runs since 1961.

The Reds are 4-2 in their last six games thanks in part to Dietrich's heroics. While they are still in last place in the NL Central, they are just five games behind the Chicago Cubs. They also sport a run differential of plus-41 that is fourth-best in the National League and suggests they will remain a threat for much of the season.

Cincinnati traded for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Tanner Roark, Sonny Gray and Alex Wood this offseason, but the signing of Dietrich to a minor league deal may be the most fruitful move of all.

If he continues hitting long balls, the Reds could challenge for their first postseason spot since the 2013 campaign.