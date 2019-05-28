Astros News: Carlos Correa Out with Rib Injury; Jose Altuve Leaves Rehab Stint

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa is being held out of Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs with rib soreness and is "being evaluated [by] doctors," according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Star second baseman Jose Altuve, meanwhile, returned from a rehab assignment "because of fatigue" in his right leg on which he previously had knee surgery.

Correa, 24, is in the midst of another fantastic season, hitting .295 with 11 homers, 35 RBI, 26 runs and a .907 OPS. He's played in 50 games thus far, though any injury is a major concern for the Astros given his importance to the team.

Altuve, meanwhile, was already on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The hope for the Astros will be that he hasn't suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from that injury.

The 29-year-old has hit .243 in 39 games this year, with nine homers, 21 RBI, 21 runs and an .801 OPS.

It's been a tough week for the Astros, who also saw slugger George Springer go on the injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Springer currently leads the American League with 17 homers.

Aledmys Diaz, who has been very solid for Houston this year, is also battling through hamstring issues and has been put on the 10-day injured list.

Despite the spate of injuries to the team's key position players of late, the Astros are 36-19, 6.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the AL West. Only the Minnesota Twins (36-17), Los Angeles Dodgers (36-18) and New York Yankees (35-18) have better records in baseball.

Obviously, the Astros will be hard-pressed to maintain their excellent play without their star trio of Correa, Altuve and Springer. If Correa's rib soreness ends up being a more serious injury and Altuve and Springer face extended stays on the injured list, Houston's offense will lose much of its bite.