Kawhi Leonard 2019 Free Agency Odds: Clippers Heavy Favorites over Raptors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

As the Toronto Raptors prepare for the 2019 NBA Finals, they face the possibility that it could be the final series Kawhi Leonard plays in a Raptors uniform.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently heavy favorites to land Leonard in free agency this summer, according to Caesars Palace:

The three-time All-Star has a $21.3 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign.

Toronto acquired Leonard last offseason knowing that it was possible Leonard could be one-and-done in the Six. Still, president Masai Ujiri decided it worth trading a package centered around DeMar DeRozan for Leonard and Danny Green.

It's hard to argue with the results.

The Raptors (58-24) finished with the second-best record in basketball during the regular season and have made it to the Finals for the first time in franchise history—and Leonard has played a pivotal role in the team's success.

After averaging a career-high 26.6 points per game during the regular season, Leonard has taken his game to another level during the postseason. The 2014 Finals MVP is averaging 31.2 ppg on 50.7 percent shooting this postseason:

Leonard's incredible performance helped Toronto rally from an 0-2 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and set up a showdown with the two-time defending champs.

But with just one series remaining, Leonard's impending free agency will continue to be a storyline.

When Leonard was traded to Toronto, Sean Deveney of the Sporting News reported that the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year had "no interest" in playing for the Raptors. Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Southern California native had been hoping to land in Los Angeles, either with the Lakers or the Clippers.

Leonard has not given any indication what he might do should he opt for free agency this summer. However, Wojnarowski revealed on The Woj Pod (h/t Real GM) earlier this month that Toronto is a "serious consideration now."

It's worth noting Toronto can offer Leonard for money than any other team. The Raptors can offer him a five-year, $190 million this summer while opposing teams are limited to four years and $141 million, per Wojnarowski.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse revealed back in January, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com, that Leonard made it clear to him that his top priority is winning. Getting to the Finals is a strong selling point, and now the team will have the opportunity to make an overwhelming recruiting pitch against the Warriors.