Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League Final

Chelsea and Arsenal will contest the 2019 Europa League final on Wednesday as one of the Premier League giants looks to cap their season with silverware.

Victory at the Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, is Arsenal's only remaining route into next season's UEFA Champions League after they finished fifth in the league campaign.

Gunners manager Unai Emery and Blues chief Maurizio Sarri will each end their first seasons in charge of their respective teams, with pressure on both to ensure they clinch a trophy.

Chelsea beat Benfica 2-1 in this fixture five years ago to lift the title, while Arsenal's only previous appearance in a Europa League final was the 2000 penalty shootout defeat to Galatasaray (then the UEFA Cup).

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Live Stream: B/R Live (U.S.), Univision Now (U.S.), BT Sport app (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: TNT USA (U.S.), Univision Deportes (U.S.), BT Sport 2 (UK)

Odds

Chelsea: 7-5

Draw: 12-5

Arsenal: 11-5

Preview

The road to Baku has been a bumpy one for both clubs, each of whom boast impressive recent records in Europe.

Arsenal suffered surprise defeats in their visits to BATE Borisov and Rennes but have now won five Europa League games in a row. Chelsea, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 17 games in the competition, winning all but two of those.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (eight) and Alexandre Lacazette (five) have combined to form an at-times devastating partnership in attack for the north Londoners, via the club's official YouTube channel:

One who won't feature for Arsenal on Wednesday is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whose Armenian nationality meant security in Baku was deemed too grave a concern for him to play, per the Guardian's Andrew Roth.

There's debate around who will—or should—start for the Gunners after veteran Petr Cech, 37, has been Emery's Europa League goalkeeper all season.

Usual No. 1 Bernd Leno would be the wiser choice based on form, but journalist James Benge showed evidence to suggest Emery will stick by former Chelsea keeper Cech against his old club:

Cech also spoke to the Evening Standard's James Olley prior to the all-English final. He suggested a competitive edge is somewhat lacking at the Emirates Stadium compared to Chelsea:

The Guardian's Dominic Fifield wrote that a knee injury has made Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante a fitness concern, though the club's doctors aren't giving up on the Frenchman playing a role.

Chelsea have scored 32 times in this season's Europa League—three more than Arsenal—and Olivier Giroud is the competition's joint-top scorer with 10 goals in 2018-19:

Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic (10 goals) is the only other player to hit double figures, though it's not certain Giroud will have his chance to add to his haul on Wednesday, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rudiger were already on the treatment table, and Sarri will be tested in his efforts to keep standards high in their absence.

This could also be Eden Hazard's last game in Chelsea colours, and the Belgian has been instrumental in some of the Blues' best European moments this term, via BT Sport (UK only):

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez recently admitted to Onda Cero (h/t TalkSport) that he has been trying for a number of years to sign Hazard, strengthening links between the two parties.

Arsenal face another season in this competition should they fall in Baku on Wednesday, though that motivation could be the edge needed to see them past Chelsea, who finished third in the Premier League.