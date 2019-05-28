Ranking the Greatest Green Bay Packers of All Time

1 of 11

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

LeRoy Butler, S: Green Bay used the 48th overall selection of the 1990 draft on LeRoy Butler, and he spent all 12 of his NFL seasons in Titletown. The Florida State product amassed 889 tackles and 38 interceptions, securing four first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods along the way.

Paul Hornung, RB/K: After a Heisman Trophy-winning career at Notre Dame, Paul Hornung showed off his versatility in the NFL. He garnered first-team All-Pro recognition in 1960 and 1961 and won MVP in the latter season. Hornung totaled 5,191 yards from scrimmage and drilled 190 of his 194 extra-point attempts during his nine-year career.

Henry Jordan, DT: Two seasons in Cleveland preceded an 11-year run for Henry Jordan in Green Bay. He appeared in 139 games for the Packers, serving as a cornerstone on the defensive line of five championship teams. The 1995 Hall of Fame inductee obtained first-team All-Pro honors in every season from 1960-64.

James Lofton, WR: When James Lofton retired after the 1993 season, he owned the NFL record for career receiving yards. Of those 14,004 yards, he collected 9,656 in Green Bay. Lofton snagged seven Pro Bowl nods while playing for the Packers and took his place in Canton with the 2003 class.

Willie Wood, S: A five-time first-team All-Pro with eight Pro Bowl nods, Willie Wood was a key contributor for five championship squads. He intercepted 48 passes and recovered 16 fumbles, positioning himself for Hall of Fame induction in 1989.