Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Says LA's Turmoil Is 'Not Drama. It's Just Business'

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard believes the ongoing drama surrounding one of his former teams, the Los Angeles Lakers, is being overblown.

"It's part of basketball," Howard told TMZ Sports. "It's just business. It's not drama. It's just business."

Los Angeles has continuously found itself in the headlines as its franchise-record drought has reached six years following the signing of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James.

The Lakers were involved in a trade deadline debacle with the New Orleans Pelicans as they attempted to acquire six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to pair with James. Negotiations were made very public leading up to the trade deadline, with both sides accusing each other of leaking details.

In April, then-team president Magic Johnson stepped down prior to the regular-season finale. He would go on to accuse general manager Rob Pelinka of "back-stabbing" during an interview on ESPN's First Take earlier this month:

Johnson made it clear he wanted to fire then-head coach Luke Walton, but owner Jeanie Buss went back and forth on whether to allow the move to be made. Walton and the Lakers ultimately went their separate ways on April 12, three days after Johnson resigned.

The team's ensuing head-coaching search featured former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue before the eventual hire of former Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel.

A report published by ESPN's Baxter Holmes on Tuesday went into detail about the dysfunction that has gone on in L.A. in recent years, with Johnson being accused of "bullying," and Pelinka being viewed as "disingenuous."

One ex-Laker said, per Holmes, "It's f--king crazy over there."

Howard, meanwhile, spent one season in L.A. after forcing his way out of Orlando in 2012. Neither Johnson nor Pelinka were in their most recent roles at that time. But having spent 15 seasons in the NBA, Howard has seen plenty—so he understands the nature of the business.