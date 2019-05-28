Lakers Trade Rumors: Players Felt LeBron James 'Complicit' in Anthony Davis Talk

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers players reportedly felt LeBron James had a significant hand in the organization's attempt to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

According to ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes, Lakers players lost trust in management since many of them came up in Davis-related trade rumors, and they felt James was "complicit" in those trade talks.

The Pelicans kept Davis, but with the superstar yet to make an assurance he will re-sign with them, it seems likely that the discussions will be revisited during the offseason.

Coaches, agents and those close to the organization told Holmes that team chemistry suffered damage when players heard their names come up in trade talks.

A member of the Lakers coaching staff suggested there's a lack of trust between the players and the front office as well: "Guys know there's no trust there. Guys know the new [administration] has completely bent over to the agent world and were overly sensitive to having these one-sided relationships with these guys where they kind of control our every move because we're 'big-game hunting.'"

Davis has been linked to the Lakers since he changed his representation to Rich Paul last year. Paul is also LeBron's agent.

As the Lakers struggled to hit their stride due to James' injury issues and an inconsistent supporting cast, it became evident L.A. needed another star alongside LeBron to take advantage of his remaining peak years.

The Lakers couldn't acquire that player during the season, but they figure to be major participants in free agency and on the trade market during the offseason.

Davis remains a target, provided he doesn't change his mind and sign a contract extension with the Pels now that New Orleans holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, meaning it will likely land Duke star Zion Williamson.

If the Lakers are going to pry Davis from New Orleans, they will almost certainly have to part with some combination of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and future draft picks.

Since those young players have virtually no certainty regarding their future with the organization, it could make for an awkward situation until some of them are shipped out.

If the Lakers don't land a big name like Davis via trade, they could look to add to the existing core by dipping their toes into a stacked free-agent market that will likely include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker and Nikola Vucevic.

Regardless of how the Lakers attempt to improve, comments by those within the organization suggest there needs to be a rebuilding of trust for them to move forward and end a playoff drought that has stretched to six seasons.