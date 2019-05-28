Real Madrid President Dismisses Links to PSG Duo Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Real Madrid have not made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe or Neymar because they are not interested in signing either, according to Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

Real look set for a major rebuild this summer after a disappointing 2018-19.

Gareth Bale looks likely to exit the club, while a proper replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo is still needed.

Jose Luis Calderon of Marca recently mooted Mbappe and Neymar as potential targets, and they boast the star power and quality Los Blancos are likely looking for.

However, speaking to Onda Cero's El Transistor (h/t Goal), Perez denied any interest in the attacking duo:



"I haven't spoken with [manager Zinedine] Zidane about Mbappe or Neymar, nor have I with anyone else. Nor have we spoken with Mbappe, nor will we. Last year we said we didn't want them, and this year is the same. If we want a player, we'll speak to their club."

Mbappe, 20, recently hinted he could leave PSG this summer while picking up his Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award:

On paper, he is the ideal candidate to be Real's new focal point in attack as he scores plenty of goals—33 in 29 Ligue 1 appearances in 2018-19—and can play in numerous positions.

However, Zidane also recently played down links to Mbappe when he said "he's fine where he is," per Marca.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu almost since the moment he left Barcelona to join PSG for £200 million in August 2017.

He has had some injury issues since moving to the French capital, meaning he has played only 37 Ligue 1 games in his time in Paris, but he has still managed to return 34 goals and 20 assists.

That is the kind of return Real are now lacking after Ronaldo's departure.

The Portugal international averaged 50 goals per season in his nine years at the club, and Real's goal return dropped considerably in 2018-19 after he moved to Juventus.

However, it seems Real will not be turning to Neymar or Mbappe to solve their goalscoring problems.

Instead, Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic and Chelsea's Eden Hazard could be signed by Real this summer:

Both would be fine additions at the Bernabeu and will likely cost less individually than either Neymar or Mbappe.