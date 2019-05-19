Zinedine Zidane Hints at Gareth Bale Exit After Real Madrid Lose to Real Betis

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has effectively confirmed Gareth Bale is not in his plans for the future at Real Madrid.

The Welshman was left on the bench as Real's disastrous 2018-19 campaign finished with a 2-0 home defeat to Real Betis on Sunday.

Zidane said after the loss that he did not consider putting Bale on the pitch for what could have been his final appearance for Los Blancos, per Daniel Lewis of Goal:

"[Bale] has won a lot here but we live for the present and the future. We will not forget the past but we have to live for the day today. I have counted on other players in more in recent weeks, and if I had a fourth substitute today I would not have brought him on.

"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times. I don't know what will happen, I am repeating myself, sorry, but I don't know. Keylor [Navas] played well today, the fans were happy, that's all. Next year, we will see when we come back here."

Bale, 29, was not a consistent starter for Zidane toward the end of his first spell in charge.

At the end of last season, he did not start the UEFA Champions League final, but then came on to score a double and help Real beat Liverpool 3-1 to secure their third consecutive Champions League title.

When Zidane was reappointed as Real boss back in March, he initially started Bale in three of his first four games back at the club, but he did not play a minute in the last three games of the campaign.

It seems abundantly clear Zidane wants Bale shipped out this summer.

However, he has a contract at the club until 2022, and according to Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague, the former Tottenham Hotspur man does not want to leave:

Despite some poor performances in 2018-19, Bale has been remarkably successful at Real since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013:

He has never been a fan favourite, though, and he was long in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale could still yet salvage a career that has stalled recently, but he will likely not do it in Madrid based on Zidane's latest comments.