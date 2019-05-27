Video: Indians vs. Red Sox Delayed After Oliver Perez Changes Shoes on Mound

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 24: Oliver Perez #39 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field on May 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Oliver Perez doesn't seem to care about Major League Baseball's efforts to improve the pace of play. 

The Cleveland Indians pitcher caused a short stoppage in Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox because he had to change his shoes on the mound:

As Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com noted, Perez changed his cleats immediately after coming out of the bullpen. It appeared from the video one of his spikes broke.

As a result, he was standing on the mound in just his socks in what was apparently his best Shoeless Joe Jackson impression.

The chaos might have gotten in his head as well, as the reliever gave up a double and a three-run home run before getting out of the fifth inning.

This might have been one of the weirdest moments for Perez in his 18 years in the majors. 

