Video: Indians vs. Red Sox Delayed After Oliver Perez Changes Shoes on Mound

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Oliver Perez doesn't seem to care about Major League Baseball's efforts to improve the pace of play.

The Cleveland Indians pitcher caused a short stoppage in Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox because he had to change his shoes on the mound:

As Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com noted, Perez changed his cleats immediately after coming out of the bullpen. It appeared from the video one of his spikes broke.

As a result, he was standing on the mound in just his socks in what was apparently his best Shoeless Joe Jackson impression.

The chaos might have gotten in his head as well, as the reliever gave up a double and a three-run home run before getting out of the fifth inning.

This might have been one of the weirdest moments for Perez in his 18 years in the majors.