Red Sox News: Dustin Pedroia 'Not Sure' If He'll Play Again After Injury Setback

The Boston Red Sox placed veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list on Monday, after he suffered a setback with his injured knee, and Pedroia said he didn't know if he would be able to return from the injury.

"The last game I played, the pain was kind of to the point I had to tell the trainer I had to come out," he said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "It was a tough day. Next day, I woke up and it wasn't any better. It's to a point now where my knee is not allowing me to play every day."

"Time will go on and I'll know more about it," he added, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "I haven't sat down and thought about retirement. I just now that right now I need a break from the everyday stresses and dealing what I'm dealing with."

Pedroia told reporters that surgery wasn't an option and that he hasn't had the time to contemplate retirement up until this point, as he's been busy undergoing rehabilitation on his knee.

"Some days, I feel fine, and an hour later, walking is tough," he said, per Browne. "If I'm on an hour to hour basis of being able to do anything athletically, that's tough. I think the time will give me the right answer of if I can do this."

"My knee will never heal," he added, per Cotillo. "We're taking the time right now to find out if I can play again."

The 35-year-old has appeared in just six games for the Red Sox this season, hitting .100 with a run and an RBI. And knee issues have plagued him in recent years. He played in just 105 games in the 2017 season, and in October of that year underwent had a microfracture procedure in his left knee, along with cartilage replacement.

He was only able to play in three games last year as he rehabbed the injury.

If Pedroia does end up calling it quits given his ongoing knee issues, he'll leave the game as a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover, two-time champion, the 2007 AL Rookie of the Year and 2008 AL MVP. He's spent his entire 14-year career with the Red Sox, hitting .299 with 140 homers, 725 RBI, 922 runs, 138 stolen bases and an OPS of .922.

He was the face of Boston's franchise for over a decade, one of the team's leaders and a player who was highly respected around the game.

Now, his future in baseball is uncertain. It would be a disappointing ending to Pedroia's career, though he certainly made his mark on the game.