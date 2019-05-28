Europe League Final 2019: Head-to-Head Record Before Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal will be aiming to win the UEFA Europa League for the first time on Wednesday when they take on Premier League rivals Chelsea in an all-English final at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has an excellent record in the competition and victory will see him lift the trophy for the fourth time in his managerial career.

The Spaniard has already made history with Sevilla in the Europa League. He guided the Spanish club to a historic hat-trick of wins during his time in charge:

Meanwhile, a win for Chelsea would see the Blues claim success in Europe's secondary competition for the second time in their history. Their first victory came in 2013 under manager Rafael Benitez.

The two teams have already faced each other twice in the Premier League this season. Maurizio Sarri's men won 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August courtesy of a late winner from Marcos Alonso:

However, Arsenal gained revenge in the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium in January. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny handed the hosts all three points:

Although the two clubs are used to facing off in the Premier League the final will represent just the second time they have met in European competition.

They clashed previously in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2014. The teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, before Chelsea progressed after a 2-1 win at Highbury.

England international Wayne Bridge was the match-winner for the Blues. The full-back struck the winner with just three minutes of normal time remaining to send Benitez's men into the semi-finals:

Indeed Chelsea have the better record when it comes to facing English sides in Europe. Although they were beaten on penalties in the 2008 Champions League by Manchester United, they have suffered only four defeats in 17 matches, according to UEFA.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are yet to beat an English side in either the Champions League or the Europa League. In six attempts they have lost four and drawn two, per UEFA.

Chelsea head into the final unbeaten in their 14 Europa League matches this season, and as the tournament's top scorers:

However, the Blues only squeaked into the final, needing penalties to see off a determined Eintracht Frankfurt in the last four after the game ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Arsenal have been impressive in the later rounds against tricky opposition. Emery's side enjoyed eye-catching wins over Napoli and Valencia and also possess plenty of goals with the prolific pairing of Lacazatte and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front:

The Gunners also have the added incentive of trying to qualify for the Champions League in Baku.

Chelsea have already secured their place in Europe's top competition by finishing in third place in the Premier League, while Arsenal must win if they are to play in Europe's top competition next season.