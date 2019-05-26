Drake's Best Rap Lyrics About Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Warriors and Raptors

It's no secret that Drake is a huge NBA fan, so with that in mind, it's time to look back on some of his most memorable lyrics related to the two teams in this year's NBA Finals: the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

In "Summer Sixteen," Drake said, "Golden State running practice at my house."

Which was sort of a true story.

"[It was] me versus my brother-in-law, with Drake and his boys and some of my family in the stands," Warriors point guard Steph Curry told Adam Fleischer of MTV.com in 2016.

Drake also gave a shout-out to Kevin Durant, from his Oklahoma City Thunder days, in "Weston Road Flows."

"A lot of people just hit me up when my name is mentioned / Shout-out to KD, we relate, we get the same attention / It's rainin' money, Oklahoma City Thunder / The most successful rapper 35 and under."

Drake even mentioned being a Raptors team ambassador on the song "0-100/The Catch Up."

"F--k all that rap-to-pay-your-bill s--t / I'm on some Raptors-pay-my-bills s--t."

It's unclear whether massaging head coach Nick Nurse during the game is considered part of his duties as a team ambassador.

Oh, and he has his own club in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena: Sher Club. So obviously, Drake gave that some love in "30 for 30 Freestyle."

"I got a club in the Raptors arena / Championships, celebrations during regular seasons."

And of course, we can't talk Drake and basketball references without giving some attention to Raptors legend Vince Carter, as the hip-hop artist did in "Weston Road Flows."

"Been flowin' stupid since Vince Carter was on some through-the-legs, arm-in-the-hoop s--t."

From Carter to Kawhi Leonard and a berth in the NBA Finals, life is good for Drake and his fellow Raptors fans.

