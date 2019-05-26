Bucks Rumors: Brook Lopez a 'Priority' Free Agent After Strong 2018-19 Season

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks will have some difficult financial decisions in the offseason, but re-signing center Brook Lopez will be a "priority," according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.com.

Andrews noted the team will likely have to choose between Nikola Mirotic, George Hill and Lopez, and the latter is likely the squad's best option going forward.

Lopez was a steal for the Bucks in the offseason, signing a one-year deal for only $3.4 million. This was a significant drop from his more than $20 million per year in each of the past three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The numbers weren't always impressive—his 12.5 points per game were the lowest of his career—but he was the perfect fit within the offense while further developing his outside shot and raising his efficiency. Not only did he set a new career high with 187 made three-pointers, but his effective field goal percentage of 57.1 was also a personal best.

Only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe had more win shares than Lopez this season on the Bucks, per Basketball Reference.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is coming off an impressive series against the Toronto Raptors that will likely resonate with the decision-makers in the front office.

Lopez averaged 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in the Eastern Conference Finals, including 29 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a Game 1 win. He also had 18 points and nine rebounds in the Game 6 loss Saturday, including 11 points in the fourth quarter.

A former teammate gave high praise down the stretch:

The center was responsible for nine of the last 13 points of the team's season before being eliminated, showing he is willing to fight to the end.

There will likely be significant demand for Lopez in the offseason, but the fit makes sense for both sides to agree to a new deal.