Report: Giannis' Future with Bucks Could Hinge on 2020 NBA Finals Run

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's season is over after the Toronto Raptors eliminated his team in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday.

Although the year ended in disappointment, the 24-year-old led his team to a league-best 60-22 record and will almost assuredly win the NBA MVP award.

The Bucks now turn to the future, which involves efforts to lock up Antetokounmpo on a long-term deal. He has only two years left on his deal, but the Bucks can offer him a supermax contract projected to be worth $247 million over five years, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The issue is whether Antetokounmpo will accept it. As ESPN.com's Malika Andrews noted, Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee, but a 2020 NBA Finals run may be needed as a kicker to convince him to stay:

"Antetokounmpo has consistently made public proclamations of his love for Milwaukee, as he grew up and became acclimated to American culture in Cream City after moving from Greece. Antetokounmpo adores the Bucks medical staff. His mother moved to Milwaukee. But he is all about winning. In more concrete terms, a source close to Antetokounmpo said that getting to the NBA Finals is not just an ambition, it could tip the scales as he weighs his contractual future.

"And if they can reach the NBA Finals next season, the Bucks can improve their chances of signing Antetokounmpo to the supermax in the summer of 2020."

The Bucks have a murky future ahead with Malcolm Brogdon and Brook Lopez entering free agency and Khris Middleton doing the same if he turns down his 2019-20 player option. Milwaukee may not be able to climb back near the mountaintop so easily.

