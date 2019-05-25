Lionel Messi, Barcelona Upset by Valencia in Copa del Rey Final

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Valencia upset holders Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, denying the Blaugrana a domestic double and fifth cup win in a row.

Kevin Gameiro gave Los Che a deserved advantage after 21 minutes, and Rodrigo punished more poor defending to double the lead before half-time.

Lionel Messi converted from close range to halve the deficit after 73 minutes, but Barcelona's comeback fell short.

The Catalans could have won their fourth domestic double in five years on Saturday after securing the 2018-19 La Liga title in April.

Barcelona Must Break the Bank for De Ligt

While Valencia may have won the Copa del Rey on Saturday, perhaps the biggest winner wasn't even on the pitch.

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been linked to the Blaugrana for months now, but according to Catalan radio station RAC1 (h/t Sport Witness), Manchester United are now the favourites for his signature because they're offering him and his agent, Mino Raiola, much better terms.

Sport Witness noted it's possible Raiola has leaked the news to put more pressure on Barcelona:

Valencia highlighted the need for defensive reinforcements repeatedly, running through a disorganised Blaugrana defence. It all started after just a few minutes when Clement Lenglet―one of the worst performers in the 4-0 loss against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals―completely lost Gameiro. Only a superb intervention from Gerard Pique prevented a goal:

Gameiro took full advantage of more dreadful positional play to score the opener, finding acres of space on the edge of the box before sidestepping Jordi Alba and drilling the ball past Jasper Cillessen.

Sports writer Rik Sharma would much rather have seen an in-form Samuel Umtiti than his compatriot:

But Lenglet wasn't the only culprit on Saturday, and Rodrigo's goal came as the result of even more poor organisation:

The Barcelona defence was a complete mess, falling apart on a big stage for the second time in May. Liverpool already exposed the major issues the Blaugrana have at the back, and Los Che served up another reminder that help is sorely needed. A returning and fully healthy Umtiti won't be enough; the Catalans need more.

De Ligt and Raiola may have a gargantuan asking price, but it's one Barcelona have to meet:

The 19-year-old is already a star defender with enormous potential. He's good with the ball at his feet and has a great understanding with Frenkie de Jong, his Ajax team-mate who will be moving to the Camp Nou in the summer.

De Ligt could anchor the Blaugrana defence for the next decade and more, and if Jean-Clair Todibo develops as expected, Barcelona may not have to worry about their defence again for a very long time.

What's Next?

The season is over for both clubs, with the likes of Cillessen and Nelson Semedo set to feature in the UEFA Nations League finals, starting on June 5, for the Netherlands and Portugal, respectively. Others, including Messi and Philippe Coutinho, will play in the Copa America, which begins on June 14.