Bayern Munich Cruise Past RB Leipzig to Win 2019 DFB-Pokal Title

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski's double helped Bayern Munich extend their reach as the most successful team in DFB-Pokal history after beating RB Leipzig 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Saturday to lift the 2019 title.

Die Roten broke the deadlock through their star striker after 29 minutes with his 22nd DFB-Pokal goal, bringing him up to eighth in the competition's all-time top-scorer list.

Leipzig stuck in the tie but saw their hopes crushed by Kingsley Coman's calm strike under pressure in the 78th minute, and Lewandowski broke clear to convert their third with five minutes remaining.

Bayern's 19th overall DFB-Pokal triumph moves them 13 trophies ahead of Werder Bremen in title wins. Manager Niko Kovac has also ended a difficult first campaign at their helm with a league and cup double after recently pipping Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga crown.

The league champions may have expected to bring the bulk of the support to Berlin, and DWSports reporter Janek Speight showed that to be the case as the Olympic Stadium warmed up to kick-off:

Veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both started on the bench ahead of their prospective last appearances for the club, with Serge Gnabry and Coman keeping their spots on Bayern's wings.

Manuel Neuer recovered from a calf injury in time to start in the final, and he was called upon 10 minutes in to repel a Yussuf Poulsen header via his own crossbar.

Some Leipzig players staged protest that they thought the attempt had gone in, though goal-line technology would have confirmed the strike had it fully crossed over:

There was serious contention from Leipzig for a penalty after Lewandowski appeared to foul Ibrahima Konate in his box not long after, but nothing was given.

Forward Timo Werner—strongly linked with a summer move to Bayern—played a large role in Leipzig applying pressure early on, but key chances went astray that their opponents would not forgive.

Lewandowski is often their most ruthless weapon, and the Pole craned his body to direct a header inside Peter Gulacsi's post just before the half-hour mark.

Left-back David Alaba got to the line and cut back enough for Lewandowski to break the deadlock from short range, via ESPN FC (U.S. only):

Journalist Chris Williams pointed to the Leipzig defenders for their mistakes in allowing Lewandowski to ghost between them:

Bayern looked more likely of pressing for a second before the break, and Konate tracked back magnificently to deny Coman at the death after the Frenchman beat Leipzig's offside trap and rounded Gulacsi.

Ralf Rangnick's men were perhaps fortunate to trail by one at half-time and break Bayern's barrage of attacks, but Neuer stood tall to keep out a couple of would-be equalisers after the restart.

Emil Forsberg sprang free and was one-on-one with the Germany No. 1, who came off his line and stretched to save brilliantly from the Swede. Commentator Derek Rae was one of many in awe of the stalwart's display:

Big chances started to pile up for Kovac's side while Leipzig's grew slightly more desperate beyond the hour mark. Bayern regularly looked like they had the numbers to reject most assaults while stretching Rangnick's defence at the other end.

The Bayern fanfare rose when Robben replaced Gnabry in the 73rd minute hoping to end a 10-year career in Germany—all with Bayern—with one more major title:

It was only too fitting that Coman, one of those appointed to succeed Robben, showed a cool head minutes later to double Bayern's lead and settle the tie. Coman took down a deflection and, in true Robben style, shimmied onto his left to open enough space to poke home.

The plaudits flew in for the Frenchman following his settling strike:

Not long after it looked like a close fixture, Lewandowski got on the end of a fine Joshua Kimmich ball to race clear in Leipzig's half and home in on Gulacsi's goal. Leipzig's defenders chased back to hound down the striker, but he chipped in to put the icing on Bayern's cake.

Ribery also entered the fray with the result cemented, and Robben even came close to crowning his Bayern career with a goal only to sky his effort over the bar.

Leipzig's first major final ultimately ended in limp circumstances, though they can feel proud of much of their performance and will be sure to contest more in the future.

But Bayern remain the kingpins of German football and slapped down the latest challenge from the newest contender to underline an impressive first double under the redeemed Kovac.

What's Next?

The domestic season is over, but Bayern have a friendly fixture against third-division Kaiserslautern on Monday before their pre-season gets under way in July. Leipzig are yet to announce their pre-season plans ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.