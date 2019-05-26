Championship Playoff Final 2019: Aston Villa vs. Derby Odds, Live Stream

MB Media/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Derby County will battle it out for the final Premier League ticket on Monday, as the Championship play-offs come to an end in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Bet365 (h/t OddsChecker.com) have named the Villans favourites to win, handing them 5-4 odds, compared to 13-5 for the Rams. A draw (after 90 minutes) comes in at 23-10.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, with live streaming options available via Sky Go (UK) and ESPN+ (U.S.).

Per the Times' Oliver Kay, a win on Monday could be worth £170 million:

It's an incredible opportunity for the teams that finished in fifth and sixth place in the Championship, but took care of business once the play-offs started.

Derby lost 1-0 at home to Leeds in the first leg, but a 4-2 spectacle at Elland Road booked their spot in the final.

Jack Marriott was the hero with two goals, the equaliser just before half-time and the final goal that secured the win. Coach Frank Lampard also received plaudits after the contest:

Scott Malone was sent off in the final minutes, and he will be suspended for the final. Per WhoScored.com, Curtis Davies and Craig Forsyth remain absent through injury, while Craig Bryson could return to fitness in time for the final.

James Chester and Orjan Nyland won't feature for Villa, and loanee Axel Tuanzebe is a doubt after picking up a knock in the second leg of their triumph over West Bromwich Albion.

Villa won the first leg 2-1 before losing the return 1-0 to their rivals, setting up a penalty shootout. Tammy Abraham got the crucial winner for the visitors, while Jed Steer saved two penalties in the 4-3 shootout.

The stopper explained he was well-prepared for the occasion:

Villa have plenty of experience in the squad and played in the final last year as well, losing to Fulham. They had a clear edge over Derby during the regular season, winning both matches by a combined score of 7-0. Derby star Mason Mount didn't feature in either of those matches, however, and stopping the talented loanee from Chelsea will present quite the challenge for the Villans.

Abraham remains the main danger man for Villa, with three goals and an assist in his last four outings. He scored 26 goals in the regular season, 10 more than Derby's top scorer, Harry Wilson.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Derby