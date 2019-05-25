Orioles' Andrew Cashner May Not Report If Traded; 'Wish I Had a No-Trade Clause'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner said Friday he'd consider not reporting to his new team if moved before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

Cashner told Dan Connolly of The Athletic he's grown to "hate" being in the rumor mill throughout his career and doesn't enjoy that "a lot of things are out of your control."

"I wish I had a no-trade clause," he said. "But it's all part of where you're at (in your career). And, I think, once something comes (on the trade front), I'll have to sit down with my family and decide what's best for me."

Cashner is a unique case.

The 32-year-old TCU product is off to a solid start this season with a 4.14 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 43 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

Yet, his two-year, $16 million contract includes a $10 million vesting option if he reaches 340 innings pitched between 2017 and 2018, per Spotrac. He needs to pitch 187 innings this year to reach that threshold, which is right in line with a standard complement of 31 or 32 starts.

That could actually be a concern for both Cashner, who's comfortable in Baltimore and could hit free agency if he doesn't hit 340 innings, and the acquiring team. Most clubs looking for rental players to fill a void don't want the financial burden of an extra year on a deal.

At the same time, the Orioles own the league's worst record at 15-36 and would probably prefer to get some type of future asset for the starter since he's unlikely to be around when their rebuild ends.

Cashner told Connolly he'll evaluate his options on a case-by-case basis leading up to the deadline.

"I'm not going to say that I wouldn't (go to a contender)," he said. "But I'm just going to say, 'We'll see where it goes.'"

It's unclear whether the O's will allow interested teams to speak with Cashner during trade talks, but opposing clubs would probably want some type of guarantee he'll report before giving up a prospect.

All told, the starter is clearly growing tired of a nomadic career that's landed him with four different teams since 2016, and it could impact his decision-making process over the next two months.