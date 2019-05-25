Raptors' Kyle Lowry on Kawhi Leonard: 'How He Approaches S--t Is Unbelievable'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Kawhi Leonard #2 (R) of the Toronto Raptors speaks with Kyle Lowry #7 after sinking a buzzer beater to win Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard has been with the Toronto Raptors for less than a year, but All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry has already seen enough.

"The Kawhi thing and how he approaches s--t is unbelievable," Lowry told The Athletic's Michael Lee. "He stays mellow, calm, and I think we kind of took that. He just brought that with him."

         

