Raptors' Kyle Lowry on Kawhi Leonard: 'How He Approaches S--t Is Unbelievable'

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard has been with the Toronto Raptors for less than a year, but All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry has already seen enough.

"The Kawhi thing and how he approaches s--t is unbelievable," Lowry told The Athletic's Michael Lee. "He stays mellow, calm, and I think we kind of took that. He just brought that with him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.