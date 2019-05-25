Warriors' Andre Iguodala: 'Career Is Almost Over; I'm About to Be Done Anyway'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 25, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 18: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors looks for the jump ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 18, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala told reporters at a Saturday practice that his career is winding down.

"My career is almost over... I'm about to be done playing anyway," Iguodala said.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News provided video:

Iguodala, who is recovering from left calf tightness suffered during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, provided a health update on his status before delivering remarks on his career timeline.

When asked when he thought he would retire, Iguodala said "soon" before saying that he was open to another one-year deal.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

