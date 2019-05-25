Warriors' Andre Iguodala: 'Career Is Almost Over; I'm About to Be Done Anyway'

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala told reporters at a Saturday practice that his career is winding down.

"My career is almost over... I'm about to be done playing anyway," Iguodala said.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News provided video:

Iguodala, who is recovering from left calf tightness suffered during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, provided a health update on his status before delivering remarks on his career timeline.

When asked when he thought he would retire, Iguodala said "soon" before saying that he was open to another one-year deal.

